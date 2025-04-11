Nick Smith Injury: Doesn't return Friday

Smith did not return to Friday's 130-94 loss to the Celtics. He finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 17 minutes.

Smith was announced as doubtful to return for the second half of Friday's game due to a groin injury. His inability to return puts him in jeopardy of missing the regular-season finale against Boston on Sunday.