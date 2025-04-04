Nick Smith Injury: Downgraded to out

Smith (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Kings.

Smith missed Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a left ankle sprain, and the guard will also miss this one due to the same problem. Smith has started in 25 of his 56 appearances with the Hornets this season, averaging 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Bulls.