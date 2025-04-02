Nick Smith Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Smith (ankle) has been downgraded from probable to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

This is tough news for Charlotte, as Miles Bridges (illness) is also iffy to suit up. Smith has played an average of 28.1 minutes over his last seven games, so his potential absence could open up a big opportunity for others. Players such as Damion Baugh and Josh Okogie could potentially step into larger roles for Charlotte if Smith sits out.