Nick Smith Injury: Exits with groin injury

Smith is doubtful to return to Friday's game against the Celtics due to a groin injury.

Smith started at shooting guard and logged nine points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes through the first two quarters, but he did not come out of the locker room for the start of the second half. Seth Curry started in the second half for Smith, whose status for Sunday's finale in Boston now looks to be in jeopardy.