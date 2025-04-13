Fantasy Basketball
Nick Smith headshot

Nick Smith Injury: Out for regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Smith (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Smith won't play in the regular-season finale after suffering a groin injury in Friday's loss to Boston. The second-year guard took advantage of all the injuries in Charlotte this season, finishing the campaign with averages of 9.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 22.8 minutes across 60 appearances (27 starts).

Nick Smith
Charlotte Hornets
