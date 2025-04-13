Nick Smith Injury: Out for regular-season finale

Smith (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Smith won't play in the regular-season finale after suffering a groin injury in Friday's loss to Boston. The second-year guard took advantage of all the injuries in Charlotte this season, finishing the campaign with averages of 9.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 22.8 minutes across 60 appearances (27 starts).