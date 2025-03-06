Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Smith headshot

Nick Smith Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 2:40pm

Smith (quad) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Smith has started the last 11 games for the Hornets and is trending toward getting another start Friday against Cleveland. The 20-year-old guard is averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 38.7 percent from the floor and 29 percent from beyond the arc in 23 games as a starter for Charlotte.

Nick Smith
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now