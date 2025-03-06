Nick Smith Injury: Probable for Friday

Smith (quad) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Smith has started the last 11 games for the Hornets and is trending toward getting another start Friday against Cleveland. The 20-year-old guard is averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 38.7 percent from the floor and 29 percent from beyond the arc in 23 games as a starter for Charlotte.