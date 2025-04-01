Nick Smith Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Smith (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

The left ankle injury is a new concern for Smith, who hasn't missed an outing since Feb. 9. However, the 20-year-old is still likely to suit up against Indiana. Smith has averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 2.0 rebounds across 28.6 minutes per game in his last five outings (one start).