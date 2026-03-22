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Nick Smith Injury: Sits out G League game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Smith was inactive Saturday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 119-111 win over the Grand Rapids Gold due to a back injury.

Provided his back injury isn't a major concern, Smith could rejoin the parent club for its upcoming two-game road trip. Even if Smith is cleared to play Monday in Detroit, he's unlikely to be included in head coach JJ Redick's rotation.

Nick Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
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