Nick Smith Injury: Sits out G League game with injury
Smith was inactive Saturday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 119-111 win over the Grand Rapids Gold due to a back injury.
Provided his back injury isn't a major concern, Smith could rejoin the parent club for its upcoming two-game road trip. Even if Smith is cleared to play Monday in Detroit, he's unlikely to be included in head coach JJ Redick's rotation.
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