Nick Smith News: Back from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 8:55am

Charlotte recalled Smith from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.

After erupting for 33 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes in his most recent appearance in the Swarm's win over the South Bay Lakers on Thursday, Smith will return to the parent club. He's unlikely to be featured in the rotation in Monday's game against the Rockets.

