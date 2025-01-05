Nick Smith News: Best outing of season off bench
Smith totaled 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 loss to Cleveland.
Smith shined off the Hornets bench in Sunday's contest, leading all second unit players in scoring, threes made and blocks in a season-best showcase. Smith set a new season-high point total, reaching double figures in scoring for the first time this year. He has connected on two or more threes in three appearances off the bench.
