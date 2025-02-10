Nick Smith News: Cleared to play Monday

Smith (back) is available for Monday's game against the Nets.

Smith couldn't suit up in Sunday's game against the Pistons, but he'll be able to return from a back injury Monday. Across his last four outings, the 2023 first-rounder has been heating up with averages of 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.8 threes in 34.6 minutes while shooting 53.6 percent from deep.