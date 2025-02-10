Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Smith headshot

Nick Smith News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Smith (back) is available for Monday's game against the Nets.

Smith couldn't suit up in Sunday's game against the Pistons, but he'll be able to return from a back injury Monday. Across his last four outings, the 2023 first-rounder has been heating up with averages of 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.8 threes in 34.6 minutes while shooting 53.6 percent from deep.

Nick Smith
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now