Nick Smith News: Delivers 19-point output

Smith chipped in 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 122-105 loss to the Heat.

Smith led the Hornets in scoring in this loss, which is impressive since the likes of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams were also in the starting lineup. Smith has scored in double digits in five of his last six outings despite starting just once in that stretch, and he's averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.2 steals per game since the beginning of March.