Nick Smith News: Delivers 21 points in G League

Smith finished with 21 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes Friday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 108-103 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Smith led the Swarm in scoring despite struggling to find his groove from downtown. He's been a key contributor on the offensive end in his first two appearances of the G League campaign, totaling 40 points and five assists.