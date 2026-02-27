Nick Smith News: Efficient off bench in G League win

Smith logged 30 points (13-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Thursday's 129-98 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Smith led his side's offense for the second straight game, with his 81.3- and 66.7-percent shooting from the field and three-point range, respectively, representing his best records in the current G League campaign and leading to a season-high scoring tally. The two-way guard has been relegated mostly to a minor role at the NBA level lately, and he has come off the bench in each of his last two games with South Bay. However, his recent performance could help him to see more significant action in upcoming contests.