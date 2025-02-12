Nick Smith News: Ejected Wednesday

Smith was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Magic, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Smith appeared to be jawing at Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was also tossed Wednesday, which led to his ejection. Smith will get an early start to his All-Star break, as his next chance to play comes Feb. 19 against the Lakers. The 2023 first-rounder's night ends with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and one rebound in 16 minutes.