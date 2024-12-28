Nick Smith News: Game-high 33 points in G League

Smith registered 33 points (12-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Friday's 122-86 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Smith was uber-efficient from the field and tied his G League season high with 33 points. He's made only six appearances for the Swarm this season, averaging 24.0 points while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.