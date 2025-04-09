Nick Smith News: Impressive double-double

Smith chipped in 28 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-96 loss to Toronto.

Smith re-entered the Hornets' starting lineup due to injuries to Josh Okogie (hamstring) and Josh Green (shoulder). Smith took advantage of the opportunity, scoring a game-high 28 points while tying a season high with six three-pointers. It was the first double-double of his two-year NBA career, and his 10 assists were also a career high. Smith had seen his playing time off the bench diminish recently, but his efforts Wednesday could earn him additional playing time over the Hornets' final two games of the 2024-25 regular season.