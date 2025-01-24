Nick Smith News: Inefficient 17 points in loss

Smith closed Friday's 102-97 loss to the Trail Blazers with 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

With the majority of Charlotte's starters in street clothes, the Hornets' offense ran through Smith on Friday. The 20-year-old second-year guard led the team with 17 points and six assists, but he struggled with efficiency shooting the ball with a lack of offensive firepower surrounding him. Smith has been forced into a featured role over his past four games, during which he's averaged 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.8 threes in 30.3 minutes, and he should continue to handle extra usage with Brandon Miller (wrist) done for the season.