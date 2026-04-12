Nick Smith News: Inks two-year deal with LAL

The Lakers signed Smith to a two-year contract Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Smith signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in September and has spent most of the 2025-26 season in the G League with South Bay. However, he has seen double-digit minutes in each of Los Angeles' last three games and may operate in an expanded role in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs if one or both of Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) were sidelined. Over his last three outings, Smith has averaged 9.0 points, 0.7 assists, 0.7 rebounds and 1.7 threes over 12.0 minutes.