Nick Smith headshot

Nick Smith News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Smith played 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Greensboro Swarms' 107-95 loss versus Westchester and logged 21 points (8-23 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Smith's 21 points were tied with Keyontae Johnson for the most on the team during Sunday's loss. The 2023 first-round pick has now scored at least 19 points in all three of his outings with the Swarm this season and will likely continue to split his time between the NBA and the G League.

