Nick Smith News: Leads all scorers in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Smith collected 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Despite coming off the bench, Smith was still able to lead all scorers Wednesday. The two-way player has made just one appearance at the NBA level since Feb. 3, with Smith averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes per game through six G League outings in 2025-26.

Nick Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Smith See More
