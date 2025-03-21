Fantasy Basketball
Nick Smith News: Notches 13 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 11:11am

Smith closed with 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 win over the Knicks.

Although Smith has seen a healthy workload in recent games, his fantasy appeal has been limited to deeper formats. Over his last eight games, Smith has averaged 12.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 24.2 minutes with no blocks or steals during that stretch.

Nick Smith
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
