Nick Smith News: Notches 19 points in win

Smith chipped in 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 110-105 win over Dallas.

Brandon Miller is out indefinitely with a wrist injury, and Smith looks poised to make a big impact for Charlotte in the short term. In his previous start against the Bulls on Friday, Smith produced 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes. He'll be a popular waiver-wire pickup for good reason.