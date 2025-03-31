Nick Smith News: Pops for 19 off bench

Smith finished with 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 98-94 loss to the Pelicans.

The second-year guard continues to provide a long-distance spark for the Hornets. Smith has scored double-digit points in seven of the last nine games (one start), averaging 14.6 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 threes and 2.6 boards in 27.8 minutes a contest while shooting 46.3 percent from beyond the arc.