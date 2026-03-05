Nick Smith News: Pours in 28 points in G League

Smith tallied 28 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes Wednesday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 129-120 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

The two-way guard finished as South Bay's leading scorer in the contest and is now averaging 21.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in 30.8 minutes per game through his nine G League appearances on the season. The Lakers had all of their two-way players suit up for South Bay in the road game against the Blue, and it's unclear if any of Smith, Drew Timme and Chris Manon will rejoin the parent club ahead of Thursday's tilt in Denver.