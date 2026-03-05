Nick Smith headshot

Nick Smith News: Pours in 28 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Smith tallied 28 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes Wednesday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 129-120 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

The two-way guard finished as South Bay's leading scorer in the contest and is now averaging 21.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in 30.8 minutes per game through his nine G League appearances on the season. The Lakers had all of their two-way players suit up for South Bay in the road game against the Blue, and it's unclear if any of Smith, Drew Timme and Chris Manon will rejoin the parent club ahead of Thursday's tilt in Denver.

Nick Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Smith See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
70 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
335 days ago