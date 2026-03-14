Nick Smith News: Puts up 22 points in G League

Smith registered 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes Friday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 125-106 win over the Iowa Wolves.

The two-way guard is now averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers in 30.7 minutes per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field over 13 appearances on the season for South Bay. Smith could be available for the parent club Saturday in its game against the Nuggets, but he's not expected to be included in the rotation if he suits up.