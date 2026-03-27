Nick Smith News: Returns in G League with 34 points
Smith (back) recorded 34 points (13-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and two steals across 27 minutes Thursday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 137-114 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Smith hadn't played in either of South Bay's last two games while he managed a back injury, but he returned to action Thursday without any restrictions and led both sides in scoring. The two-way player will presumably rejoin the parent club ahead of its home game Friday versus the Nets, though Smith isn't guaranteed to be active for that contest.
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