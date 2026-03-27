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Nick Smith News: Returns in G League with 34 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Smith (back) recorded 34 points (13-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and two steals across 27 minutes Thursday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 137-114 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Smith hadn't played in either of South Bay's last two games while he managed a back injury, but he returned to action Thursday without any restrictions and led both sides in scoring. The two-way player will presumably rejoin the parent club ahead of its home game Friday versus the Nets, though Smith isn't guaranteed to be active for that contest.

Nick Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
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