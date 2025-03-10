Fantasy Basketball
Nick Smith News: Running with second unit Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Smith isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Heat.

DaQuan Jeffries will supplant Smith in the starting five for the second time over the club's last three outings. The 20-year-old has appeared in 11 outings (10 starts) since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 32.3 minutes per contest.

