Nick Smith News: Season-high 24 points vs. Wiz
Smith finished Monday's 124-114 loss to Washington with 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes.
Smith connected on four threes for the fourth time this season Monday and co-led the Hornets in scoring with Miles Bridges. Smith went back and forth between the Hornets and the G League affiliate Greensboro Swarm over the first two months of the season, but he strung together some solid performances at the beginning of the new year which earned him a spot in the Hornets' starting lineup Jan. 17. Since then, Smith has averaged 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 29.3 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now