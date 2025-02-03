Nick Smith News: Season-high 24 points vs. Wiz

Smith finished Monday's 124-114 loss to Washington with 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

Smith connected on four threes for the fourth time this season Monday and co-led the Hornets in scoring with Miles Bridges. Smith went back and forth between the Hornets and the G League affiliate Greensboro Swarm over the first two months of the season, but he strung together some solid performances at the beginning of the new year which earned him a spot in the Hornets' starting lineup Jan. 17. Since then, Smith has averaged 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 29.3 minutes per game.