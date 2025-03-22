Fantasy Basketball
Nick Smith headshot

Nick Smith News: Solid output off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Smith amassed 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and three assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 141-106 loss to the Thunder.

The Hornets looked overmatched in this contest, but Smith was one of the few standout performers, especially since he came off the bench to record double-digit points. Smith has scored in double digits off the bench in four of his last five outings, averaging 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game over that stretch.

Nick Smith
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
