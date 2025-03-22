Nick Smith News: Solid output off bench Friday

Smith amassed 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and three assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 141-106 loss to the Thunder.

The Hornets looked overmatched in this contest, but Smith was one of the few standout performers, especially since he came off the bench to record double-digit points. Smith has scored in double digits off the bench in four of his last five outings, averaging 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game over that stretch.