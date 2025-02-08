Nick Smith News: Strong offensive outing

Smith racked up 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes during Friday's 117-116 victory over San Antonio.

Smith scored at least 19 points for the fourth straight game despite the return of LaMelo Ball from an ankle injury. Smith has been somewhat of a revelation for the Hornets, having now started 12 straight games. During that time he has averaged 13.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per game. The arrival of Dalton Knecht could complicate things, although given the Hornets have both eyes on the future, Smith remaining in the starting lineup would make sense.