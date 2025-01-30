Nick Smith News: Struggles in loss

Smith had two points (1-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-83 loss to the Nets.

Smith failed to score double-digit points for the third straight outing Wednesday. Since being inserted into the starting lineup on Jan. 17, Smith has struggled mightily with his outside shot, converting just 26.1 percent of his 6.6 three-point attempts per contest. On the season, the 20-year-old guard is shooting 36.4 percent from the field.