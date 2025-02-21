Nick Smith News: Supplies 16 points in loss

Smith supplied 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 loss to Denver.

The second-year guard continues to be productive as part of the Hornets' starting five. Aside from a Feb. 12 contest against the Magic in which he played just 16 minutes before being ejected, Smith has scored in double digits in seven straight appearances, averaging 18.0 points, 3.1 threes, 2.9 assists and 2.4 boards in those seven starts.