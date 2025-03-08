Nick Smith News: Supplies 19 points Saturday

Smith registered 19 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-102 victory over Brooklyn.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sitting out Saturday, Smith supplied a solid scoring effort that trailed only Miles Bridges' 26 points for the Hornets. On occasions when Charlotte chooses to hold Ball out of action down the stretch, Smith should continue to see a bump in playmaking opportunities. Smith has averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes over 11 games since the All-Star break, but he's shooting just 34.4 percent from the floor and 25.6 percent from downtown.