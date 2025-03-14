Nick Smith News: Torches Spurs for 26 points

Smith contributed 26 points (9-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Friday's 145-134 win over the Spurs.

Smith's efficient 26 points established a new season high Friday, and he sunk six three-pointers off the bench. The 2023 first-rounder has taken on more usage in the absence of Brandon Miller (wrist), but Smith's shooting efficiency remains poor overall. Across his last 14 outings, Smith has averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes while shooting 37.7 percent from the field.