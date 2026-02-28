Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Alexander-Walker (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Portland.

A left foot sprain sidelined Alexander-Walker for Thursday's 126-96 win over the Wizards. The seventh-year pro could be available for Sunday's contest, and his return would likely result in Zaccharie Risacher or Jonathan Kuminga reverting to a bench role. Alexander-Walker averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 1.6 steals over 34.2 minutes per game in February.

