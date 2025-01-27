Nickeil Alexander-Walker Injury: Helped to locker room

Alexander-Walker went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent lower body injury, Jack Borman of Locked On Sports Minnesota reports. He totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes before exiting.

Alexander-Walker required assistance getting to the locker room after hitting the deck hard. He wasn't able to put much weight on his lower half on his way off the floor, so he'll presumably remain out for the final few minutes of Monday's matchup.