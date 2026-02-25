Nickeil Alexander-Walker Injury: Nursing foot injury
Alexander-Walker is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a left foot sprain, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Alexander-Walker may have picked up the injury during Atlanta's 119-98 win over Washington, which puts him in jeopardy of being sidelined for Thursday's rematch. Jalen Johnson (hip) and Zaccharie Risacher (hip) are both also listed as questionable, so there are opportunities for more playing time for Corey Kispert, Gabe Vincent and Jonathan Kuminga, depending on who ends up being available.
