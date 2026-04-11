Nickeil Alexander-Walker Injury: Nursing toe sprain

Alexander-Walker is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a right great toe sprain.

Alexander-Walker may have picked up the injury during the Hawks' 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on Friday, when he played 32 minutes and finished with 18 points, one rebound, one assist, two steals, one block and three three-pointers. Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, Gabe Vincent and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) would all be in line for elevated roles in Alexander-Walker is unable to play in Sunday's regular-season finale.