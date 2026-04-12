Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 10:15am

Alexander-Walker (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Heat.

Alexander-Walker will end up missing the final game of the regular season while tending to a right great toe sprain, but that injury shouldn't prevent him from playing in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The veteran wing has enjoyed a career year in his first season in Atlanta, and he'll wrap up the 2025-26 regular season averaging 20.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.2 threes over 33.4 minutes per game. The Hawks are resting several of their key players Sunday, which opens up more minutes for the likes of Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, Buddy Hield and Keaton Wallace.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks
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