Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Another serviceable effort
Alexander-Walker closed Tuesday's 126-97 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists and one steal over 34 minutes.
Alexander-Walker, while not at his best, continues to produce serviceable numbers, having scored at least 14 points in four of his five playoff appearances. However, given the fact that he has been a major cog for the Hawks this season, fans are certainly looking for him to do more on both ends of the floor. During that five-game period, Alexander-Walker has averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 3.4 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Pick6, Sleeper for Tuesday, April 28Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 254 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need12 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1217 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 821 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More