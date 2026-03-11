Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Another strong showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 1:03pm

Alexander-Walker accumulated 29 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Mavericks.

This was Alexander-Walker's eighth game of the campaign with at least 29 points, as he continues to have a career year in Atlanta. Across 62 appearances, he's averaging 20.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes per contest.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago