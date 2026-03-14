Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Chips in 20 points
Alexander-Walker accumulated 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-99 victory over the Bucks.
Alexander-Walker helped set the tone with 13 of his 20 points coming in the first half, and he finished as the Hawks' third-leading scorer behind CJ McCollum (30 points) and Jalen Johnson (23 points). Alexander-Walker also logged three steals for a second straight game, tying a season high that he's now set eight times. He has averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 threes and 1.8 steals over 33.9 minutes per game since March 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 104 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers5 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 113 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2616 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2616 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More