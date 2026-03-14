Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Chips in with 20 points

Alexander-Walker accumulated 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-99 victory over the Bucks.

Alexander-Walker helped set the tone with 13 of his 20 points coming in the first half, and he finished as the Hawks' third-leading scorer behind CJ McCollum (30 points) and Jalen Johnson (23 points). Alexander-Walker also logged three steals for a second straight game, tying a season high that he's now set eight times. He has averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 threes and 1.8 steals over 33.9 minutes per game since March 1.