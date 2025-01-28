Fantasy Basketball
Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 4:10pm

Alexander-Walker (leg) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

After sustaining a lower left leg contusion during Monday's win over the Hawks, Alexander-Walker appears to be good to go for Wednesday to handle his usual role off the bench on the first leg of Minnesota's back-to-back. Through his last 11 games, the 26-year-old sharpshooter has averaged 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 threes in 22.6 minutes.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
