Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Cleared from injury report

Alexander-Walker (leg) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

After sustaining a lower left leg contusion during Monday's win over the Hawks, Alexander-Walker appears to be good to go for Wednesday to handle his usual role off the bench on the first leg of Minnesota's back-to-back. Through his last 11 games, the 26-year-old sharpshooter has averaged 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 threes in 22.6 minutes.