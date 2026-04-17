Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Cleared to play in postseason
Alexander-Walker (toe) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks.
After sitting out the regular-season finale due to a right great toe sprain, Alexander-Walker is cleared to play during the postseason. The veteran enjoyed a career year in his first regular season in Atlanta, averaging 20.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.2 threes over 33.4 minutes per game.
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