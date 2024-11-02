Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Dishes out five dimes in win

Alexander-Walker provided eight points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 119-116 win over the Nuggets.

Alexander-Walker continues to be one of Minnesota's primary backcourt options off the bench, as he is averaging 22.2 minutes across five appearances. The 26-year-old guard is also on fire from beyond the arc to begin the 2024-25 campaign, converting 63.2 percent of his 3.8 three-point attempts per contest.