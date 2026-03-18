Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Drains four treys in win

Alexander-Walker ended with 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 victory over the Mavericks.

Alexander-Walker was unable to repeat the 41-point performance he delivered in the win over the Magic on Monday, but the talented guard continued his excellent season with another impressive performance. He's scored at least 20 points in three games in a row and six times over his last seven outings. He also drained multiple threes for the seventh straight game, showing his role in Atlanta's offensive scheme is enough reason to have him as a starter across all formats.