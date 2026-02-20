Nickeil Alexander-Walker headshot

Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Drops 20 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Alexander-Walker finished Friday's 128-97 loss to the Heat with 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.

After totaling 24 points on 25.0 percent shooting from the field over his previous two appearances, Alexander-Walker was much more efficient Friday en route to his third 20-plus-point performance of the month. The 27-year-old swingman has struggled with efficiency throughout February, though he should continue to see a heavy workload. He'll look to remain effective in Sunday's game against the Nets.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks
