Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Drops 20 points in defeat
Alexander-Walker finished Friday's 128-97 loss to the Heat with 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.
After totaling 24 points on 25.0 percent shooting from the field over his previous two appearances, Alexander-Walker was much more efficient Friday en route to his third 20-plus-point performance of the month. The 27-year-old swingman has struggled with efficiency throughout February, though he should continue to see a heavy workload. He'll look to remain effective in Sunday's game against the Nets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy BasketballYesterday
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 911 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Tuesday, February 317 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nickeil Alexander-Walker See More