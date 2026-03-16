Nickeil Alexander-Walker News: Erupts for 41 points

Alexander-Walker tallied 41 points (12-22 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Monday's 124-112 win over the Magic.

Alexander-Walker torched the nets, posting a game-high and career-best 41 points to lift the Hawks to their 10th straight win. The 27-year-old was already off to a strong start in March, entering Monday's contest averaging 21.5 points while shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in six games this month. He's now eclipsed the 30-point mark in eight contests this season, with his previous best being 38 points. In what has been an up-and-down year in Atlanta that includes the trading of star Trae Young (quadriceps), Alexander-Walker has enjoyed a breakout first season with the team.